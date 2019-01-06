ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a person lost control of their vehicle and struck a pedestrian before crashing into Hunan Garden Restaurant in St. Paul early Sunday.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on 6th and Cedar Streets downtown. Authorities say the vehicle lost control, spun through the intersection and hit an electrical control utility box before striking the pedestrian and restaurant.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds, and the restaurant sustained minimal damage.

No additional information about the driver was given.