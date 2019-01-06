MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Inver Grove Heights Saturday has been identified as 55-year-old Haimanot Genremedhin.

Police say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on 80th Street. Authorities say they’re still working to identify the suspect and suspect vehicle.

They ask that anyone who was driving east or westbound on 80th Street, east of Blaine Avenue, at this time, and has information regarding the crash, to call the Inver Grove Heights Police Department at 651-450-2530.

No additional information is available at this time.