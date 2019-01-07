  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources is getting its first female commissioner.

The Star Tribune reports that 46-year-old Sarah Strommen was appointed to the lead the agency Thursday.

Strommen has held high-ranking positions at environmental advocacy groups Friends of the BWCA and Minnesota Land Trust. She was with the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources before joining the DNR as the assistant commissioner four years ago.

Former colleagues describe Strommen as someone who “gets so much done.”

Eran Sandquist is the Minnesota coordinator for conservation group Pheasants Forever. Sandquist says Strommen has a strong conservation background and has based her decisions on science.

Democratic Rep. Rick Hansen chairs the House natural resources committee. He says Strommen is well-qualified with her ideas, skills and problem solving abilities.

