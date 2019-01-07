MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Extremely icy conditions in the northern region of Minnesota has resulted in numerous crashes and many school closings Monday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Highway 108 between Pelican Rapids and Lake Lida is blocked with several crashes and struck vehicles due to “extremely icy conditions.” No injuries have been reported so far.

Hwy108 between Pelican Rapids & Lake Lida is blocked w/several crashes & stuck vehicles (no inj) Extremely icy conditions. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/C4WdJ0azZQ — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) January 7, 2019

Also, dozens of schools reported closures or delays Monday due to the slippery conditions.

According to meteorologist Matt Brickman, icy conditions occurred after freezing rain fell overnight. The good thing, however, is that temperatures are mostly over 32 degrees, so the ice should melt.

But cold weather is returning Tuesday. Cold air and howling winds will make it feel progressively colder through the day.

