STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors in Washington County say a man accused of distracted driving will plead guilty to causing a crash that killed a pregnant mother.

Authorities initially said 21-year-old Drew Fleming, of North Hudson, Wisconsin was apparently texting when his car crashed into a vehicle at an intersection between Lakeland and Bayport and killed 22-year-old Megan Goeltz in February 2016.

The Star Tribune reports that on Monday, County Attorney Pete Orput said Fleming wasn’t on his phone when he crashed. Fleming is expected to plead guilty to reckless driving, a gross misdemeanor, later Monday.

The State Patrol says Fleming’s car hit an embankment and went airborne into Goeltz’s Ford Fusion sitting at a stop sign. The pregnant Goeltz, from Hudson, was the mother of a 3-year-old girl.

