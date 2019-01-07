MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified a driver who was killed when his car rolled over in Arden Hills on Sunday.

The crash happened near the southbound ramp from Interstate 35W to County Road E2. The driver of a Ford Focus was driving at a high speed along 6th Street Northwest, authorities said.

When the driver came to the “L” intersection of the road, he went through the freeway fence and rolled down an embankment.

The driver, 34-year-old Mathew Allan Albertson of New Brighton, was killed. Authorities said alcohol was involved.

Albertson’s passenger received non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.