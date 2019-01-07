School Closings:Here's a list of school closings and delays across Minnesota.
Filed Under:Arden Hills, Crash, Drunken Driving

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified a driver who was killed when his car rolled over in Arden Hills on Sunday.

The crash happened near the southbound ramp from Interstate 35W to County Road E2. The driver of a Ford Focus was driving at a high speed along 6th Street Northwest, authorities said.

When the driver came to the “L” intersection of the road, he went through the freeway fence and rolled down an embankment.

The driver, 34-year-old Mathew Allan Albertson of New Brighton, was killed. Authorities said alcohol was involved.

Albertson’s passenger received non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.