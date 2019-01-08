MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — This just in: the priciest listing in today’s Minneapolis rental market is going for $9,683/month — a whopping 235 percent above the median average for 3-bedroom rentals in MN. As absurd as it may seem, it’s not the only deluxe listing in the city. But what amenities, room count and square footage might one score, given these astronomical prices?

We combed through local listings in Minneapolis via rental website Zumper to locate the city’s most posh listings.

Behold the city’s select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

212 10th Ave. South, #902 (Downtown East)

First off, check out this apartment over at 212 10th Ave. South, #902 in Downtown East. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 2,432 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Minneapolis is about $1,715/month, this place is currently listed at $9,683/month. What, precisely, makes it so high-priced?

The building has garage parking, secured entry and outdoor space. In the unit, you will find an open floor plan, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, floor-to-ceiling windows, large closets and a gourmet kitchen. Pets are not permitted in this top-of-the-line home.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

1600 Kenwood Parkway (Kenwood)

Next, check out this townhouse located at 1600 Kenwood Parkway in Kenwood. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it’s a sprawling 3,375 square feet in size. This spot is currently going for $6,500/month.

The building has garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace, a balcony, a spiral staircase and a master bedroom with en-suite bath. Residing in this high-end house isn’t all-inclusive: pets are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn’t very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

2622 W. Lake St., #206 (Cedar-Isles-Dean)

Then, check out this apartment situated at 2622 W. Lake St., #206 in Cedar-Isles-Dean. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it’s a voluminous 1,870 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Minneapolis is about $1,695/month, this stately home is currently going for $6,370/month. Why so steep?

The building offers garage parking, secured entry and outdoor space. In the unit, you will find tile and hardwood flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, large windows with views and a balcony. Living in this expansive rental isn’t all-inclusive: cats and dogs are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

