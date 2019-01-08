MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen and his wife, Caitlin, are welcoming another boy into the world.

The couple announced Monday the birth of Hudson James Thielen.

“We are so excited to welcome you to the fam!” the star receiver wrote on Instagram, adding: “We love you so much already buddy.”

This is Thielen’s second son. He’ll be a younger brother to Asher Thielen.

“We couldn’t be more thankful for another health son,” Caitlin Thielen wrote on Twitter, “we love you so much little man!”