MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two robbery suspects have been arrested after they allegedly stole a display phone from a T-Mobile store and were tracked down by police using GPS, according to charges filed in Anoka County.

Edward Uriah Roberts Jr., 19, of Woodbury is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery in connection to the Jan. 3, 2019 incident. Charges for his alleged accomplice, identified in the criminal complaint as 20-year-old Thomas Fubmah Acquoi, have not been acquired yet.

Both men are accused of tying up store employees and assaulting one of the employees when he wasn’t moving fast enough to open a safe. The victim suffered a bump to the front of his head and bleeding on the back of his head.

According to the complaint, both suspects left with cash and cell phones.

One of the phones stolen was a display phone with GPS capabilities, so police were able to arrest both men later in Eagan.

Multiple phones were found in their vehicle, the complaint said.

If convicted, Roberts could face up to 20 years in prison and/or a $35,000 fine.