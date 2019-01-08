MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A divided Minnesota state legislature is now in session.

The House and its new Democratic majority were called to order around noon. The Senate convened shortly after that.

WCCO’s Pat Kessler was live at the Capitol, as the first day of the 2019 legislative session unfolded.

On a day of celebration, Minnesota lawmakers took their oaths of office.

Democrats took control of the House, electing Melissa Hortman as the House Speaker. And outside the ornate Chamber two different gun safety groups swarmed the Capitol.

The brother of a woman murdered by violence demanded tougher gun restrictions.

“The one thing that brings the most amount of shame to a legislative body is to do nothing in the face of the public health crime of gun violence,” Bob Mokos.

And while gun safety groups called on new lawmakers to pass tougher laws, a small group of gun rights supporters disrupted the demonstration.

“Radical gun control! What about my kids? If you take away my guns, who is going to protect my kids?” said Ben Dorr.

On Wednesday Democrats who took control of the Minnesota House will outline a top ten list of their most important bills of the year. The new House Speaker Melissa Hortman tells us gun safety is on that list, and she’s hoping to move quickly to pass it.