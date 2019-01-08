Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here on Thursday. Send him your best wishes here!
Filed Under:Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, TSA
Isse Kijale Ali (credit: Hennepin County Jail)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 31-year-old man from Richfield has been arrested after trying to get through a TSA security checkpoint at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Tuesday morning.

The MSP Airport police said the incident happened at about 3:15 a.m. in the northern ticketing area.

Police said that Isse Dijale Ali first tried to get through the checkpoint and punched two officers responding to the scene.

One of the two officers required treatment at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.

Airport police say Ali has been taken to Hennepin County Jail and is being held without bail.

The case remains under investigation.

