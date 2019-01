MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who died from an apparent overdose at the city’s new Navigation Center for the homeless has been identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says 47-year-old Todd Leigh Weldon was taken to Hennepin Healthcare Monday just after 4 p.m. He was pronounced dead in the hospital’s emergency room.

The official cause of death will be released, pending further investigation.