  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Forecast, Strong Winds, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After days of unusually warm January weather, the winds of winter are returning Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of western and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro.

The winds are blowing out of the northwest between 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. The winds are expected to strengthen through the morning, becoming strongest in the early afternoon.

The wind advisory is expected to expire at 6 p.m.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says Tuesday’s winds will usher in cooler temperatures, which will fall throughout the day.

By Wednesday morning, air temperatures will be in the single digits in the Twin Cities, with wind chills making it feel 5 to 10 degrees below zero.

In northern Minnesota, wind chills Wednesday are expected to be 20 to 30 below zero.

However, the frigid cold won’t last long. Temperatures look to rebound to average Thursday before pushing into the 30s for the weekend.

Brickman says that the unseasonably warm January weather looks to stick around, more or less, for most of the month.

Unfortunately for snow-lovers, there’s no sign of a big winter storm tracking toward Minnesota anytime soon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.