MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There have previously been seven Minnesota Twins players whose numbers have been retired. Now the number “7” is joining that list.

The Minnesota Twins previously announced they’re retiring Joe Mauer’s number, and now have released details about how they’re commemorating the moment.

Saturday, June 15 will be “Joe Mauer Day” at Target Field, with ceremonies set to take place before the Twins 6:10 p.m. game time. There will be bobbleheads available, along with 20,000 special #7 baseball caps.

“The Minnesota Twins organization has been blessed to have Joe Mauer part of our franchise since 2001,” said Twins Executive Chair Jim Pohlad. “Few players have achieved more on the field, or given back more off the field than Joe.”

Mauer was selected first overall by the Twins in 2001 out of St. Paul’s Cretin-Derham Hall High School. He played 15 seasons with the Twins before retiring at the end of the 2018 season.