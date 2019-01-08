Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here on Thursday. Send him your best wishes here!
Filed Under:Carver County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Jim Olson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sheriff Jim Olson of the Carver County Sheriff’s Office gave an emotional sign-off Tuesday morning, capping off 32 years of service.

In the video posted to Facebook Tuesday, Olson is overcome with emotional while giving his Out of Service radio call.

After collecting himself, Olson gives his final farewell.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Carver County and to work with you and all who have come before. I leave with nothing but good memories. You will always be close to my heart and have my support. I leave the sheriff’s office in capable hands. Thank you,” Olson said.

Olson ended his sign-off with a quote from the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia.

“As Jerry Garcia once said, ‘what a long, strange trip it has been’,” Olson said, signing out.

