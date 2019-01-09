EXCELSIOR, Minn. (WCCO) — The annual showcase of ice castles will open Saturday in Excelsior.

The castles, formerly displayed in Stillwater, have been in the works for about five weeks. Artists must grow, harvest and hand-place the ice to create the tunnels, fountains, slides, thrones and ice towers, which are also embedded with color-changing LED lights.

RELATED: Ice Castles Attraction Moving to Excelsior This Winter

The frozen structures are made of 25 million pounds of ice and they span about an acre in size.

For more information, and to acquire tickets, visit the Excelsior Ice Castles website.