Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here on Thursday. Send him your best wishes here!
Filed Under:Diversity, Executive Order, Gov. Tim Walz
(credit: CBS)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed his first executive order, establishing a council on diversity, inclusion and equity.

Walz told reporters Wednesday he’ll chair the council, patterned on a similar council formed by former Gov. Mark Dayton, but expand its scope to include geographic diversity and other considerations. Others members will include people from the governor’s staff and cabinet commissioners.

Walz says the council will work to ensure that all Minnesotans have the opportunity to fully participate in the development of state policy. He says it will ensure that the “lens of equity” is focused on everything the state does, whether it’s transportation projects or hiring.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan says it’s meant to provide “some teeth” to ensure that everyone is seen, heard and valued by the new administration.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. KellyRedcont (@KellyRedcont) says:
    January 9, 2019 at 12:05 pm

    In other words a socialism council to aid in the collapse of America.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.