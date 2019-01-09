Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here on Thursday. Send him your best wishes here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2019 Legislative Session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Leaders of the new Democratic majority in the Minnesota House unveiled the first 10 bills they’ll introduce this session, including a proposal to let all residents buy into the MinnnesotaCare health program, which is currently reserved for the working poor.

They acknowledged at a news conference Wednesday it will be a struggle to find enough votes in the GOP-controlled Senate to get all their proposals enacted, including the MinnesotaCare buy-in and two bills aimed at reducing gun violence. But the say their agenda is based on their values, not just on what will pass.

The bills will be formally introduced Thursday. Other legislation in the package will address prescription drug price gouging, education, paid family and medical leave, wage theft, rural broadband expansion and strengthening laws against sexual harassment.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.