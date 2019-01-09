ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Leaders of the new Democratic majority in the Minnesota House unveiled the first 10 bills they’ll introduce this session, including a proposal to let all residents buy into the MinnnesotaCare health program, which is currently reserved for the working poor.

They acknowledged at a news conference Wednesday it will be a struggle to find enough votes in the GOP-controlled Senate to get all their proposals enacted, including the MinnesotaCare buy-in and two bills aimed at reducing gun violence. But the say their agenda is based on their values, not just on what will pass.

The bills will be formally introduced Thursday. Other legislation in the package will address prescription drug price gouging, education, paid family and medical leave, wage theft, rural broadband expansion and strengthening laws against sexual harassment.

