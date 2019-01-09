MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Democrats who control the Minnesota House plan to unveil their first ten bills of the 2019 legislative session Wednesday.

New Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman says one bill would let everyone buy into the MinnesotaCare health plan for the working poor. That’s a priority for Gov. Tim Walz, but is not for Republicans, who control the Senate.

Republicans introduced their first five bills Tuesday, which include initiatives on child care, mental health and tax conformity.

“Child Care, mental health, health care costs and tax conformity. Those are issues that we hope reflect this statement. We want people to know that the Senate Republicans are people who care, with ideas that work,” Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said.

At the Capitol yesterday, dozens of red-shirted gun control advocates from Moms Demand Action and other groups packed the halls, handing out chocolate-chip cookies to lawmakers.

Democrats are also expected to introduce a bill requiring mandatory background checks for all gun buyers, and a “red flag” law that would let families and police seek court orders to temporarily remove guns from suicidal people or those who endanger others.