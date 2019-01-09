MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Roughly 800,000 federal workers are not receiving paychecks this week.

Congressional Republicans and the White House say they will be paid — eventually.

Minnesota’s delegation is responding, and not surprisingly, the reaction is breaking down along party lines.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar served up her own response to the president’s address on Twitter, and it’s since been viewed more than 440,000 times.

“He didn’t talk about the people in my state and across the country who are being affected by the shutdown,” Klobuchar said. “He didn’t talk about the farmers who have trouble getting help figuring out the new farm bill. There is no one. The doors are closed.”

Freshman Minnesota Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn has a very different view. He says he is hearing strong support for the president’s speech.

“What the president is asking for is the equivalent of less than 1 percent of the defense budget to go out there and secure borders in a physical way,” Hagedorn said.

Other Minnesota members of Congress also voiced their opinions on social media. Democrat Angie Craig tweeted, “5,280 hardworking are not getting their paychecks. It’s time to end the shutdown now.”

Democrat Ilhan Omar urged constituents to sign a petition demanding an end to the shutdown. And Republican Congressman Tom Emmer tweeted that he has asked that his pay be withheld until Government funding is restored.

Most of the Minnesota delegation is either deferring or donating their pay.

Sen. Klobuchar says in past shutdowns she has donated her pay and she plans to do something “similar” this year.

Sen. Tina Smith, and new House Democrats Dean Phillips and Angie Craig, as well as Republican Pete Stauber, will also donate their pay.

Rep. Hagedorn and fellow Republican Congressman Tom Emmer have said they will defer their pay.

And Democratic Congresswoman Betty McCollum has said she will continue to accept her pay as the shutdown continues.

We reached out to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, and a spokesperson told us the congresswoman is not sure what she plans to do.

We did not hear back from Congressman Collin Peterson.