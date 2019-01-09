MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a driver caused massive damage to pavers outside of Fifth Street Towers in downtown.

The Towers’ Facebook page says the damage was caused by a truck Tuesday afternoon on the building’s plaza on the corner of South 5th Street and Marquette Avenue.

Some tenants witnessed the truck drive through the plaza, and even took photos of the suspect vehicle’s license plate.

“Thankfully no one was injured during the incident, however the gentleman did drive off, and about 50 pavers were damaged in this off road excursion,” said building management via Facebook.

Caution tape still blocks off that portion of the plaza Wednesday. It is not clear when the pavers will be replaced.

Police say no arrests have been made yet in this case.