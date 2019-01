MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a snowmobile driver was killed in a crash with a passenger car Wednesday morning.

According to the state patrol, the incident occurred just after 7 a.m. on Highway 71 south Menahga.

Not many details have been released, but the state patrol says the snowmobiler is deceased and the crash is under investigation.

More information is expected to be released later Wednesday.