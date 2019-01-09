MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The driver who turned herself into police in connection to a fatal pedestrian crash in the east metro over the weekend told authorities that she thought she hit a deer.

Thirty-year-old Breyona Cotton told Inver Grove Heights police that she believed she hit a deer Saturday night on 80th Street East, a search warrant filed in Dakota County shows.

She added that she stopped her Hyundai Sonata shortly after the collision, looked around without getting out of her car, didn’t see any sign of a deer and drove on.

About 19 hours later, Cotton turned herself into authorities after seeing reports that 55-year-old Haimanot Gebremedhin was found dead in the area of the crash. Cotton was initially booked into jail but later released to her attorney.

According to the search warrant, Cotton’s car sustained “significant damage” to its front, hood and windshield. Investigators are now examining Cotton’s phone and related data, as well as her car, including DNA swabs taken on several parts of the vehicle.

What investigators find will be turned over to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, which will make a decision on possible charges.

Meanwhile, Gebremedhin’s family is struggling to deal with her sudden loss. She leaves behind a husband, four children and grandchildren.