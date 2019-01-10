MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was a life-changing day for hundreds of people in St. Paul, and America’s population grew this morning as 1,000 new U.S. citizens took the Oath of Allegiance this morning at the St. Paul RiverCentre.

It was the final step in the long naturalization process.

“I don’t have any words to describe it. It’s been a long journey and you know and it’s just my privilege to be a part of this country. And to, you know, participate in vales of this country, voting, democracy,” new citizen Asif Mujahid said.

The new citizens come from 89 countries, including Somalia, Burma, Mexico, Ethiopia, and Vietnam.