Filed Under:Local TV, North High School, North St Paul, North St. Paul Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — North St. Paul Police have two people in custody after separate threats at the high school Thursday.

North High School went on lockdown at about 12:45 p.m. following a tip that a student had a gun. Police arrested a student who had an airsoft gun and some drugs. The district says the student will be disciplined.

The school received another threat an hour later about a student who was about to carry out a shooting. Police returned to the high school and determined there was no threat, but did arrest a second person.

The lockdown was lifted at the end of the school day.

