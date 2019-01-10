MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old accused of picking up and throwing an 8-year-old boy off a 31-foot water slide platform in July has been found incompetent by the court to stand trial.

Roman Alexander Adams of Maple Grove faces one felony count of third-degree assault in connection to the July 31 incident. As stated in court documents, Adams was found incompetent to stand trial due to reasons of mental illness.

According to the criminal complaint, Apple Valley police officers were dispatched to the Apple Valley Aquatic Center on a medical call involving an 8-year-old child with a broken leg.

When officers arrived, they found the child lying on the concrete sidewalk below a waterslide.

Police say an investigation determined the child was standing on top of the platform at the top of the waterslide when Adams allegedly picked him up and threw him over the railing encircling the platform. From the top of the railing, it is 31.9 feet from the ground.

When questioned by police, Adams said he was waiting in the line to use the slide, and that it was taking too long, so he “pushed” the child over the railing and saw him fall, according to the criminal complaint.

Court documents say the court must suspend proceedings until Adams is determined competent to stand trial.