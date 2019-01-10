Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here on Thursday. Send him your best wishes here!
Filed Under:Minnesota Senate, Session 2019, Special Election
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The field is set for what’s likely to be a hard-fought special election for a state Senate seat in eastern Minnesota next month.

The seat became open when Democrat Tony Lourey was named human services commissioner. That raised the Senate GOP’s majority to two seats, which Democrats hope to cut back to one in the Feb. 5 election.

The Democratic primary Jan. 22 will be a face-off between Lourey’s son, Stu Lourey, and former Duluth TV anchor Michelle Lee, who ran for Congress last year. If Lourey wins, he’d be the third member of his family to hold the seat.

Rep. Jason Rarick, a Republican who already represents half of the district, has the GOP endorsement and no primary opposition.

Also running is John “Sparky” Birrenbach of Legal Marijuana Now.

