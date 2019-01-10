MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hudson police pulled over a St. Croix County judge Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of drunk driving.

An officer observed a white 2016 Ford F150 — driven by 71-year-old Judge Eric James Lundell — get into a minor crash at about 1 p.m. in one of the ATM lanes at Associated Bank at 2200 Crest View Drive. The crash resulted in the loss of one of the truck’s door handles.

The officer motioned for Lundell to stop, but he allegedly just waved back and continued driving. The officer pulled over the truck soon after, and Lundell exited and walked toward the squad car — despite being told by the officer to stay in his vehicle.

In the police report, Lundell returned to his truck, and when the officer made contact they noticed he had blood-shot, glassy eyes. The officer could also smell “a faint odor of intoxicants coming from within the vehicle.”

Lundell eventually admitted to drinking alcohol that day, and submitted to a field sobriety test and a breath test, which came back with a result of a 0.129 blood-alcohol level. Wisconsin’s limit is 0.08.

He was not arrested, and criminal charges have not been filed yet.

Police say Lundell caused an estimated $1,000 worth of property damage in the crash outside of the bank.