Jayme Closs (credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thirteen-year-old Jayme Closs, who went missing almost three months ago from her Wisconsin home, was located alive Thursday evening, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the case. The investigation remains active.

Closs disappeared on Oct. 15, 2018, the same day her parents — James, 57, and Denise, 46 — were found shot to death inside their Barron home.

Up until Thursday, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald has said investigators have not had any credible leads in this case.

A 911 call with inaudible was made from Denise Closs’ cellphone at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 15

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more details become available.

  1. Thomas Higgs says:
    January 10, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    its fake, you guys really dont fact check first do you?

  2. Kate Scarlett says:
    January 10, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    You’re a jerk, Thomass!

