MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thirteen-year-old Jayme Closs, who went missing almost three months ago from her Wisconsin home, was located alive Thursday evening, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED: AMBER ALERT: Wisconsin Girl, 13, Missing After Parents Found Dead
Authorities say a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the case. The investigation remains active.
Closs disappeared on Oct. 15, 2018, the same day her parents — James, 57, and Denise, 46 — were found shot to death inside their Barron home.
RELATED: Search For Jayme Closs Continues; Parents’ Deaths Ruled Homicides
Up until Thursday, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald has said investigators have not had any credible leads in this case.
RELATED: ‘Your Dog, Molly, Is Waiting’: Relatives Of Jayme Closs Make Public Plea
A 911 call with inaudible was made from Denise Closs’ cellphone at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 15
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more details become available.
its fake, you guys really dont fact check first do you?
You’re a jerk, Thomass!