Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here on Thursday. Send him your best wishes here!
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Bank Robbery, Lakeville, Robbery

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the south metro are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a bank last month and made no attempt to hide his appearance.

The Lakeville Police Department says the robbery happened on Dec. 22 at the New Market Bank on Icenic Trail in Lakeville.

The man pulled out a handgun and demanded cash from the teller. He was not wearing a mask.

Police say the man wore a tan work-style jacket, a scarf and knit hat with a small brim. He is described as standing around 6-feet tall with a slim, athletic build.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Lakeville investigators at 952-985-2800.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.