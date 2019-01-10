MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the south metro are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a bank last month and made no attempt to hide his appearance.

The Lakeville Police Department says the robbery happened on Dec. 22 at the New Market Bank on Icenic Trail in Lakeville.

The man pulled out a handgun and demanded cash from the teller. He was not wearing a mask.

Police say the man wore a tan work-style jacket, a scarf and knit hat with a small brim. He is described as standing around 6-feet tall with a slim, athletic build.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Lakeville investigators at 952-985-2800.