Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here on Thursday. Send him your best wishes here!
(credit: Jupiter Images)

For the last 10 years, the Nicollet Island Inn has celebrated the unofficial end of the holiday season by hosting Lobster Week. This year, it runs Jan. 10-20.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.