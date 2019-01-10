Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here on Thursday. Send him your best wishes here!
Filed Under:Car Chase, Car Crash, Crash, Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis Park Police
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis Park police squad en-route to a stolen vehicle pursuit Wednesday night was involved in a three-car crash.

Minneapolis Park police say the crash happened at the intersection of Hennepin Avenue and 22nd Street, in the busy Uptown neighborhood.

The squad car was traveling north toward Interstate 94 with lights on when a car pulled out in front of it. The two vehicles collided and then hit another vehicle.

No one was injured.

As for the stolen vehicle, Minneapolis police say the suspect car was stopped in St. Paul.

Four people were taken into custody. Two of them were booked into jail, and the others two were brought to a hospital for monitoring.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.