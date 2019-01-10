MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis Park police squad en-route to a stolen vehicle pursuit Wednesday night was involved in a three-car crash.

Minneapolis Park police say the crash happened at the intersection of Hennepin Avenue and 22nd Street, in the busy Uptown neighborhood.

The squad car was traveling north toward Interstate 94 with lights on when a car pulled out in front of it. The two vehicles collided and then hit another vehicle.

No one was injured.

As for the stolen vehicle, Minneapolis police say the suspect car was stopped in St. Paul.

Four people were taken into custody. Two of them were booked into jail, and the others two were brought to a hospital for monitoring.