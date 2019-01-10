Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here on Thursday. Send him your best wishes here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Distracted Driving, Hands-Free Cellphones, Minnesota Politics

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota may soon require drivers to use hands-free cellphones on the road, triple the penalties on people who text and drive, and even treat distracted drivers who cause injury or death the same as drunken drivers.

Leaders of the Senate and House transportation committees have authored hands-free bills and said Thursday that they’re optimistic. They plan to hold hearings this month and hope for floor votes as early as next month.

House Transportation Chairman Frank Hornstein says distracted driving is the fastest growing cause of death and injury on Minnesota roads.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Speaker Melissa Hortman have said they expect the legislation to pass this session.

Prospects for tougher penalties are less clear, though Senate sponsor David Osmek says he’s optimistic, too.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.