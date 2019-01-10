Note: Video is from 2017’s report.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 57-year-old Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to strangling his wife with a cellphone cord after she told him she was going to leave him, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Tony Le pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree murder with intent in connection to the Sept. 25, 2017 murder of his wife, 48-year-old My Huong Huynh Truong.

According to the criminal complaint, prior to the incident, Le had recently returned from a trip to Vietnam to visit people he knew there. He acknowledged that he and his wife, who had been together for 20 years, were going through some difficult times.

Le testified that on the day of the incident, his wife returned home somewhere between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. She allegedly told him she had been to a party, she has a new boyfriend and she was going to leave him.

Le, who said the news angered him and made him jealous, then allegedly grabbed a cellphone cord while she was in the bathroom and used it to strangle her to death, the complaint said.

He then went to his sister’s house and told her what he had done. He then called police, met them back at his house and confessed to the murder, the complaint said.

Le said he pleaded guilty to provide some relief to his family.

Prosecutors will be seeking a recommended sentence of 306 months – over 25 years – in prison.