MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s impossible to celebrate a 50-year career. Mark Rosen grew up watching WCCO, interned here, landed a job, and stayed.

As difficult as it is for all of us here at WCCO to see this day arrive, we’re wishing him all the best in the world as he moves onto the next chapter of his life. And we asked WCCO viewers to share their thoughts about him as well.

We received hundreds of testimonials to the man that many observed is part of the “Mount Rushmore” of WCCO.

Here are some of those responses.

——-

Mark, you are one of my greatest friends. I’m 38 years old and I don’t think I’ve had a friend longer than you. Since I was 5 years old, I’ve watched you, laughed with you, listened to you, gotten advice from you, grown with you, and even cried with and for you. You’re infectious with your continued optimism in life and how you genuinely care about everyone you encounter is admirable. We will all miss you, we will continue to Love you, and we will be there for you. Thank you Mark, from the bottom of my heart. From your friend, Patrick.

— Patrick Thomas, Maple Grove

——-

Hi Mark, I’ll never forget your visit to Patrick’s on Third in St. Peter as part of your tour of Greater MN. We had a photo taken, and, yes, you were towering over me. I am already vertically challenged as it is. I remember the “Little Markie Rosen” campaign from many years ago on KQ. You are a true MN legend, and will be sorely missed, but you deserve to enjoy retirement, so go out and do that!! All the best from the whole crew here at KMSU-FM, Minnesota State University, Mankato!

— Jim Gullickson, North Mankato

——-

Rosie, I feel like we are close friends because of the 15 plus years I have listened to you on the radio. You are a good time guy, value centered and know how to laugh. You are the best in the business… I know you plan to still be on radio which is a blessing to your audience but understand the significance of your transition out of television. You are the man and grateful that you are” a close friend” … thank you for impacting my life positively! Prayers Denise’s way and for your strength. Long time listener, 1st time caller.

— Matt Bruns, Fargo, N.D.

——-

Thank you Mark for being a part of so many families in Minnesota. You may not have any idea the contribution you have given our community. We will without doubt miss you, but am glad that you have reserved this part of your life solely for your family. Wishing you the very best in your next chapter. Strength and peace to you and your family.

— Barbara Tschida, Mounds View

——-

My Dad, was a college football coach. Every Saturday, no matter where, we all packed in the car to watch his team, win another game. I have always connected family, with football! No matter what, on Saturdays, our entire family, was in the same place, at the same time! My Mom and I would stay up on Sunday nights to watch you, after the news! I look forward to all your time slots on KFAN! You and the Sauce! But, at the end of the day, when it’s all said and done, family, is all that matters. I will miss your voice in my daily routine, but, I respect you so much for putting your family first. God bless you and my prayers are with you and your family.💕

— Sally Moyer, Bloomington

——-

Mark, I attended and played basketball at Bloomington Lincoln Sr. High in the early 70’s. In 1968-69 , i was a freshmen following our varsity . The coach was Joe Hutton Jr. One of the starting guards was Greg Karbo. At many of those games , my best friend and i noticed a young man with a camera. I imagine you know who that young man was. My friend was interested in photo journalism. He approached you and asked you some questions. You were very cordial and helpful. He now has his own studio in Ft. Worth , Texas. I was fortunate enough to grow up across the street from Zoilo Versalles. For many years , i thought i had The Best Seat In The House. Watching and listening to you through the years , I realize that you did. Wishing you and your family all the best!

— Craig Fahnberg, Bloomington

——-

Mark, you’ve forged a path and yes, made your mark in a way that will never be duplicated in our business. WCCO’s call letters may be synonymous with the Twin Cities, but they’re also intertwined with you. From the moment I came here to KMSP in 1993, you were always approachable, even when as a 20-something sportscaster, I was initially intimidated to be around you. I knew you were the standard in this market, but you never acted like you were better than anyone else. Thank you for your kindness. Thank you for our lunches and for being a friend. I wish we could’ve worked together! My wife adored you and loved working with you; she recalls when you befriended a young student she was mentoring and had brought to the newsroom for a visit. You may not have realized it, but again you made a mark by taking the time to show a young person that you cared about them. My favorite memory with you was when we covered the 2004 NBA playoffs in Los Angeles. You and I sat together, directly behind the stars at Staples Center as the Timberwolves played the Lakers. From Leo and (pre-Tom) Gisele to the cast of The O.C., we would keep track of the celebs coming and going while we tried charting the games. Instead, we counted stars! It was a tough job, indeed. Leo and Gisele were a foot from us! Mark, we will miss you on WCCO. But I am so glad that you’re going to spend the gift of time with your wife and family. I wish you and Denise the best at this time and always. Thanks for being first class as a friend and someone I’m honored to have called a peer (can I say that?), though in reality you stand alone at the top. Peace and love to your family,

— Jeff Grayson, St. Paul

——-

Hi Mark, I grew up just down the street from you on Flag Ave. I wanted to share this memory from our childhood. I’m a few years younger then you and one afternoon when I was in 4th or 5th grade you invited me and another Dave to your house to play your new hockey game, the kind where you slide the rods to move the player and twist them to shoot. I don’t remember the teams but I do remember you knew every player on both sides. When the puck dropped you started to do the play-by-play while we played the game! At such a young age you were already preparing yourself and knew what you wanted to do! Enjoyed listening to you over the years…Congratulations on your retirement! Both you and Passolt have done the neighborhood proud!

— Dave Kiner, Minnetonka

——-

You may or may not remember me, OK, probably would, I bartended at Rosen’s Bar and Grille from 1993 to 2011. I am older and fatter, and have glasses, so if I run into you and say Hi, you will probably give me a funny look like “Do I know you?” Anyway, I just wanted to send along my best wishes in what has been a difficult year for you, and congrats on an amazing career as a bar owner and part time sportscaster. 😉 You’re the best Mark, I hope to see you around.

— Bob Wilson, St. Paul

——-

You have been the sportscaster that I grew up watching and continue to watch because you are so personable, professional, and great at your job. I had the pleasure to meet you once when I went to watch the Twins spring training. You were as nice in person as you appear to be on TV. Although I was only in high school, we chatted briefly about the how the Twins were looking for the upcoming season. I am saddened by your retirement personally but this is well deserved for you after a long, illustrious career. I wish you all the best in what is next for you. Know that you, your wife, and your entire family will be in my thoughts and prayers as your wife continues her battle.

— Andrea Bruns, Eagan

——-

I’m taking the time at my desk this morning to type a quick message to you…having grown up watching and listening to you over the years. I’m now 48 years old, but have had the pleasure of watching how you have covered Minnesota sports over several decades, with complete grace, professionalism and integrity. As you know; when you grow up a Minnesota kid…you bleed Minnesota sports and there is no escaping it. Our Vikings will win it all, one day, we hope? I now stay in touch with you by listening to KFAN each morning on my drive to work from Detroit Lakes to Fargo. And as always; you put up with those morning show guys with class and style. I am linked to you one other way, I feel. I lost my Dad to cancer when I was 28. Dad was 52 when we lost him. And so my heart goes out to you, your wife and your family right now. All I can tell you is – trust in God’s plan. That’s all we can do. We have to just keep moving forward, regardless of what happens in our lives. Continue to enjoy the ride, and just know there are thousands of Minnesotans like me who have kept track of you and who have been paying attention to the great example you have been for us, as a man, a husband, a dad, and a human-being. You’re one of the greats Mark Rosen. Thank you for being you sir! I hope to meet you one day to shake your hand.

— Jeff Missling, Detroit Lakes

——-

Rosie, I have been a MN sports nut for as long as I can remember. I was born in ‘77, so missed the Purple People Eaters and four Super Bowls, but have witnessed ‘98, 41-Donut, 12 men in the huddle, Blair Walsh, and Philly flop. Thankfully, I was similarly enthralled with the two Twins titles and Gopher hoops Sweet 16, Elite 8, and Final Four appearances. You have been a constant through it all, and my wife and I would routinely set our alarms or DVR to make sure we caught Rosen’s Sports Sunday every week. Your professionalism and sense of humor are unmatched, and you will be missed. Warm regards to you and your family!

— Mark Madsen, Maple Grove

——-

Mark, you probably don’t remember me. I was an engineer and then weekend supervisor from 1973 to 1982 in the old 9th street building. Warning-there is no such thing as “retirement”. I have been “so called” retired for 9 years and I am busier now than when I was working full time. You survived all the CH.4 ownership changes so your next adventure should be a piece of cake. Good luck and God’s speed !!

— Frank Anderl, Brooklyn Center

——-

You’ve been a welcome addition to our household, whether through TV, radio or otherwise. I consider you the best sportscaster in the Twin Cities and am very sad to see you go, albeit understandably. Life won’t be the same without your broadcasts but it would be selfish of me to wish for things to be different. I want to thank you and wish you nothing but continued success. Please understand that we will be forever grateful for you, the institution you are.

— Chris Patera, Eden Prairie

——-

Mark, besides from being a fellow Oriole and my dad working with you for over 35 years, I would say that my favorite memory was watching Texas beat USC in the national championship game with you and Skinner. It was during my 2006 internship at CCO. Thanks for the memories from growing up with CCO over the years and being so great with my dad!

— Danny Bissonnette, St. Louis Park

——-

The word “legend” is tossed around a lot these days, but I think it’s fitting in this case. You are a class act, and your incredible career has been nothing short of legendary. Sports broadcasting in the Twin Cities just won’t be the same. Thank you for everything, and best wishes to you and your family.

— Ben Passer, St. Paul

——-

I am not a sports fan, but I am a Mark Rosen fan. You present sports in such an interesting way that I never miss your broadcasts. You have achieved the utmost pinnacle in sportscasters. After 30 years of broadcasting myself I understand why you’ve been at it so long, but I wish you’d do an occasional TV appearance. I can’t imagine “cco without you. You are the height of warmth and professionalism. Carry on,” old sport”. Thanks.

— Richard Bullock, Grand Rapids

——-

Hello Mark, I will never forget the time I worked at Bachman’s in the mid-80s and you were with your wife, you were in such a hurry because you were late going somewhere and yet you still took the time to introduce yourself so I could meet you and you signed a dollar bill. Thank you so much for showing such kindness. A fan forever Carrie Schommer.

— Carrie Bruce, Bloomington

——-

Mr. Rosen, I grew up watching you give us all the local sports news. You are an institution to this area of the country, and you will be greatly missed by those of us who grew up watching you. I equate your retirement to that of Dave Moore, who was an institution onto himself! Best wishes in all your endeavors going forward, and may your wife heal completely!!

— Chris Blake, Edina

——-

Congratulations on a job well done, Mr. Rosen, although you’ve been a part of my life for so long I feel like I can call you Mark. That is one of your gifts, which you share with Randy Shaver and a few special media people, you are approachable and “everyman”. While I’m sure that has been a burden often during your career, it is what separates you from many in your business. A wealth of knowledge, the ability to laugh at yourself, and your job, and an understanding that you are a human being, coupled with the way you treat others, is what makes you a treasure to our community. I wish you and your family great joy and happiness, your wife a miraculous healing and recovery, and a life full of laughter.

— Brent Johnson, Edina

——-

My son James is a child cancer survivor, as a result he lost his left eye when he was just 2 years old. He LOVES everything Minnesota sports, a very good friend of ours is personal friends with Mark and his Son. A few years ago it was Joe Mauer bobble head night at Target Field, my son really wanted one but we could not make it to the game that night, our friend was at the game and met up with Mark, she told him about our son and his love of the Twins, Mark went into the press box and retrieved a bobble head for our friend to give to our son!! He also told her to let us know he could come down to the news room anytime for a tour and to meet him. To say my son was thrilled is an understatement. I told my son that Mark Rosen from WCCO was the one who got it for him, his face lit up and from then on he asks to watch anytime the news is on so he can see Mark’s sports cast. We never took him up on the offer for a tour, I wish we would have! Rosey, I love listening to you on the Fan and I wish you nothing but the best in retirement from WCCO, my son still has that bobble head proudly displayed in his room and both him and I will never forget it! Thank you so much sir!!

— Josh Stalvig, Andover

——-

Back in 1987 I had just been commissioned as an Air Force officer, but told it would be 10 months before I could go on active duty. We were in San Marcos, Texas and it was December. With a wife and a one-year-old, the question was what would I do for that 10 months. My wife decided we would move back to Minneapolis for that interim period. I don’t remember a lot during that time, but what I do remember was watching Mark Rosen and thinking this is what a sports reporter should be. Fast forward nearly 30 years later; we’re living in Colorado and I’m retired from the Air Force and my wife says, “I want to go home.” I quickly realized she wasn’t talking about our home in Colorado, but going home to Minnesota. We did that in 2008. I don’t remember a lot that year, except being thrilled to see Mark Rosen still doing sports. The man is a classic in so many ways and to say he will be missed is an understatement. Mark, we first and foremost send our thoughts and prayers to your wife and family. You have your priorities straight. We wish all of you all the best because you deserve it.

— Casey Mahon, Elk River

——-

I’d like to congratulate you on your 50 years at WCCO. That amount of time at the same TV station seems like quite a rare accomplishment. But more importantly, I also want to recognize your decision to scale back your professional life to care for your wife. My thoughts will continue to be with your family long after you leave WCCO. We have met, a few times many years ago. Dave Moore is my uncle. When I was much younger and would happen to be in the downtown area, I would occasionally stop into the original building to say hi to him or maybe stay to watch a broadcast (the need for building security was much different back then). As you remember, people were easily drawn to Dave because of his genuine sincerity. It’s a thing that for some immeasurable reason came through in the way he talked to people during a broadcast. I’ve always thought you shared that same quality with him. It was nice to see that kind of presence continue on long after Dave had left WCCO. So, thank you for being so genuine throughout the years. You did it well. Again, congratulations on your fantastic career at WCCO. And whatever your future holds, both near and far, please know that like my Uncle Dave, you too will be thought of as a trusted friend by many, whether they personally know you or not.

— David Lyon, Edina

——-

Mark, Do you remember coaching our women’s slow pitch softball team in the early 70’s? WCCO was the sponsor and we gathered at Adrian’s Bar on 48th and Chicago post game. I can’t recall if we were any good but we had fun and your sabermetrics coaching was superb I’m sure. Other team members include Stephanie and Kay. Wishing you all the best in the future!

— Allie Radermacher Cronk, Eden Prairie

——-

Congratulations on a career well done! I was a friend and fellow cancer patient of Bob Rainey. I’m doing well and sending prayers for you and your wife. Keep the faith! All my best to you, you are the BEST sports anchor and I’ll miss seeing you on WCCO!

— Don Esse, Coon Rapids

——-

I’ve watched you since I was a child and will miss seeing you on WCCO 4 News. I don’t have the words to truly express what watching your career has meant to me. Your delivery, dedication, and down-to-earth nature will never be replaced. I admire your true professionalism, dedication to your craft, sense of humor, and appreciation for your unique place in MN sports. My daughter also watches you and appreciates your talents. When she was about 5 years old we were at the Mall of America and saw you walking toward us on the first level. I hesitated because I knew you were probably working and had a million things to do, but then decided that from what I knew about you, if I approached you would take a moment or two to talk with my daughter. Sure enough, you were incredibly gracious. You bent down as much as you could, to my daughter’s level, and shook her hand. I told you that we love watching you on TV and my daughter and I are big fans! You chuckled, and smiled as only you can, and thanked us. It was a thrill to meet you that day! I feel as if I know you even though we have only met that once, but watching you all these years makes you feel like family. Best wishes on your next chapter of life. I look forward to still listening to you on KFAN! Take care Mark!

— Charlotte Steinke, Farmington