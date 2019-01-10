MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis teen was fatally shot early Thursday evening in Fridley, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 6100 block of 5th Street Northeast at about 5:43 p.m. They arrived to find a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at Hennepin Health.

Police are still looking for a suspect, and say this shooting was likely not random.

The name of the victim has not been released. The Anoka County Sheriff’s office is assisting Fridley Police with the investigation.