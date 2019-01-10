Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here on Thursday. Send him your best wishes here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Police Shooting, Nick Grivna, officer involved shooting, Police Shooting, Scot Widmark, Virginia
(credit: CBS)

VIRGINIA, Minn. (AP) — The St. Louis County attorney says a Virginia police officer was justified in fatally shooting a man last year.

Forty-one-year-old Scot Widmark died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head Nov. 27. Authorities say Widmark was holding a man against his will on a sidewalk when Officer Nick Grivna arrived and shot him. A knife was recovered at the scene.

St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin said Thursday Grivna likely saved a citizen’s life by shooting Widmark. Rubin says Grivna acted with professionalism, courage and compassion.

The case was investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.