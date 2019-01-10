Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here on Thursday. Send him your best wishes here!
Morrison County
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Morrison County say two men are in custody after a traffic stop led to a methamphetamine bust Wednesday.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Highway 10 just south of Little Falls on the evening of January 9. There, a deputy noticed a vehicle traveling north on the highway where the owner had a cancelled driving status.

During the traffic stop, the deputy noticed items being tossed from the passenger side window. Those items were later found to be baggies and a pipe containing suspected methamphetamine.

After a search of the vehicle, approximately 10.5 grams of methamphetamine were located and seized.

The driver, 37-year-old Jason Clayton Adam Bailey of Long Prairie, and the passenger, 36-year-old Robert James Dunham Devereaux of Swanville, were taken into custody. They’re both being held in the Morrison County Jail pending formal charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

