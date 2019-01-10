MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is something for everyone to do this weekend, if you are workin’ for it. Kim Johnson found things to do for the lover of the outdoors, dogs, beer or the soup enthusiast in your life.

Sportsmen’s Show

Minnesota’s favorite Sportsmen’s Show is back at Saint Paul RiverCentre. Really, it’s five shows in one — a boat show, camping, outdoor equipment, travel and a family fun show. You can see everything from RVs, fishing gear or book a campground. The show begins today and runs through Sunday.

Global Soup Cook-Off

Warm up at the Midtown Global Market’s 12th annual Global Soup Cook-Off. Guests will have the chance to sample 10 soup recipes crafted by the chefs of the Market’s restaurants. You can then vote for your favorite to decide the 2019 Global Soup Cook-Off Champion. The cook-off takes place Saturday at noon.

Dogs of MSP

Looking for something to do with your dog? Take them to Lakes & Legends Brewing Company Sunday for the Dogs of MSP January meet up. You can also find dog apparel there, dog treats and food trucks. Dogs are welcome inside the taproom as long as they are leashed and well-behaved.

Winter Trails Day

Finally, enjoy the outdoors this weekend for Winter Trails Day. Head to Fort Snelling State Park Saturday for an afternoon of free outdoor winter activities, such as fat tire biking, bonfire making and winter hikes. The event is happening snow or shine (regardless of the government shutdown).