Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here on Thursday. Send him your best wishes here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Kim Johnson
Filed Under:Entertainment Best Bets, Fort Snelling State Park, Kim Johnson, Lakes And Legends Brewing Company, Midtown Global Market, Saint Paul RiverCentre, Working For The Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is something for everyone to do this weekend, if you are workin’ for it. Kim Johnson found things to do for the lover of the outdoors, dogs, beer or the soup enthusiast in your life.

Sportsmen’s Show

Minnesota’s favorite Sportsmen’s Show is back at Saint Paul RiverCentre. Really, it’s five shows in one — a boat show, camping, outdoor equipment, travel and a family fun show. You can see everything from RVs, fishing gear or book a campground. The show begins today and runs through Sunday.

Global Soup Cook-Off

Warm up at the Midtown Global Market’s 12th annual Global Soup Cook-Off. Guests will have the chance to sample 10 soup recipes crafted by the chefs of the Market’s restaurants. You can then vote for your favorite to decide the 2019 Global Soup Cook-Off Champion. The cook-off takes place Saturday at noon.

Dogs of MSP

Looking for something to do with your dog? Take them to Lakes & Legends Brewing Company Sunday for the Dogs of MSP January meet up. You can also find dog apparel there, dog treats and food trucks. Dogs are welcome inside the taproom as long as they are leashed and well-behaved.

Winter Trails Day

Finally, enjoy the outdoors this weekend for Winter Trails Day. Head to Fort Snelling State Park Saturday for an afternoon of free outdoor winter activities, such as fat tire biking, bonfire making and winter hikes. The event is happening snow or shine (regardless of the government shutdown).

Kim Johnson

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.