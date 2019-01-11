Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career at WCCO-TV. Send him your best wishes here!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Shakopee say four juvenile suspects are in custody in connection with multiple vehicle thefts in the past week.

According to police, in all of the incidents the vehicles were unlocked and left running unattended. Police say there was a similar spike of this crime type last year.

“With cold weather upon us, please do not start your vehicle and leave your vehicle running unattended,” police said. “Criminals are looking for easy opportunities. We don’t want you to become a victim of vehicle theft.”

