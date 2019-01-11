Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career at WCCO-TV. Send him your best wishes here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Pedestrian Crash, St. Paul Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 49-year-old Roseville man died Friday after he was struck by two vehicles in St. Paul Park.

Authorities say a vehicle traveling southbound on Hastings Avenue struck Phillip Lewis Cain. The vehicle then turned around and returned to the scene. Another vehicle, also traveling southbound on Hastings Avenue, hit Cain in the roadway and fled.

Cain died at the scene.

Police located the driver of the second vehicle and took the 47-year-old St. Paul Park woman into custody.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.