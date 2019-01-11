MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 49-year-old Roseville man died Friday after he was struck by two vehicles in St. Paul Park.

Authorities say a vehicle traveling southbound on Hastings Avenue struck Phillip Lewis Cain. The vehicle then turned around and returned to the scene. Another vehicle, also traveling southbound on Hastings Avenue, hit Cain in the roadway and fled.

Cain died at the scene.

Police located the driver of the second vehicle and took the 47-year-old St. Paul Park woman into custody.

No additional information has been released at this time.