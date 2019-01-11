Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career at WCCO-TV. Send him your best wishes here!
BARRON, Wis. (AP) – Ownership of a remote cabin where a Wisconsin teenager was apparently held during a nearly 3-month disappearance passed to a credit union soon after the girl’s abduction.

Records show that defendant Jake Thomas Patterson’s father transferred the title of the cabin near Gordon to Superior Choice Credit Union on Oct. 23, eight days after the Oct. 15 attack at the Closs family’s home near Barron.

The circumstances of the transfer weren’t clear.

