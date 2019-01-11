GORDON, Wis. (WCCO) – After nearly three months, the search for Jayme Closs is over.

The western Wisconsin teenager, who went missing in the wake of her parents’ murder on Oct. 15, was found alive Thursday, and although the search for her involved hundreds of people and thousands of tips, she may have been the one to save herself.

Authorities in western Wisconsin say the 13-year-old was located alive around 4:43 p.m. in Gordon, which is about 65 miles north of her hometown of Barron. About 10 minutes later, officials took a suspect into custody.

So far, authorities have said little about the suspect, and mystery still surrounds the circumstances of Jayme’s disappearance and the murder of her parents. Investigators plan to hold a 10 a.m. press conference, which WCCO will stream live.

A bit hard to see in the dark – road that leads to area where #JaymeCloss was found near Gordon, WI is blocked off to everyone but law enforcement. WI State Patrol says road will be blocked overnight #wcco #FindJayme

WCCO’s Mary McGuire spoke with the woman who first encountered Jayme Thursday evening. She was walking her dog near her cabin when she saw the teenager walking down the road.

Closs approached the woman and told her she needed help.

“I was at the right place at the right time,” said the woman, who didn’t want to be identified.

According to CBS News, the woman took Jayme to a neighbor’s house and pounded on the door, saying: “This is Jayme Closs,” and “Call 911.”

Peter Kasinskas answered the door, noticing that Closs appeared thin and dirty, wearing a sweatshirt and oversized men’s tennis shoes.

“It was literally like we were seeing a ghost, because we have seen the billboards and the commercials and all that stuff,” he told CBS News, “and there she was in my kitchen.”

Kasinskas told CBS News that he thinks Jayme was being held in a home about a half mile from his. He said that people who live there were “different” and keep to themselves.

Jayme is expected to be reunited with family on Friday. Her godmother, Jennifer Smith, told WCCO that Jayme is recovering in a Duluth-area hospital and is expected to be released Friday.

In Jayme’s hometown of Barron, school officials plan to meet to discuss how to support students. They say counselors will be made available Friday to Jayme’s classmates as they begin to process the news that she’s been found.

Jayme was missing for 87 days. On the morning of her disappearance, police responded to an inaudible 911 call at her Barron home. Inside, officers found her parents, 56-year-old James Closs and 46-year-old Denise Closs, dead with gunshot wounds.

Jayme was nowhere to be found.

In the days that followed, massive ground searches were organized and hundreds of tips flooded into law enforcement from across the country. Although investigators probed thousands of tips, none was ever deemed credible.

Over the past three months, Jayme’s hometown kept home alive that the 13-year-old would be found.

They held several vigils since she disappeared and, up to last week, continued to put up signs asking for help in finding Jayme. A $50,000 reward was offered for information leading to her whereabouts.

On Friday morning, one of the signs posted in Barron’s only bar was covered in black marker. Someone drew a smiley face on the poster, along with the word: “Found.”

The only bar in Gordon, WI has a written message over the #JaymeCloss missing person sign: FOUND #wcco #findjayme

