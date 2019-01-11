MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Relatives of Jayme Closs are still in a state of shock, and they are absolutely elated. It’s been 87 long days of looking for answers and clues, and on Friday Closs will finally be reunited with family members.

Her parents were found murdered in their Barron home on Oct. 15, 2018. She hadn’t been seen since. Hundreds, then thousands of people searched for the 13-year-old. Family and friends never gave up hope.

The Barron County Sheriff says she was found in northwestern Wisconsin in the town of Gordon around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Closs reportedly approached a woman walking her dog on a rural road and said she needed help. They then asked people at a nearby home for help and they called 911. The Douglas County Sheriffs Office responded.

As of Friday morning, Closs was still being treated at a hospital in the Duluth area, but she was expected to be back home sometime later Friday.

This has been a long and exhausting search for her family, but they say they never gave up hope. Closs’s godmother Jennifer Smith talked with WCCO’s Mary McGuire.

“I can’t thank everybody enough for not giving up on Jayme, for not giving up hope, and all your prayers. This is what brought her home, all the posters and everything. The lady that was walking her dog had seen the poster and that’s how she knew who Jayme was right away, by her face,” Smith said.

