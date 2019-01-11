Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career at WCCO-TV. Send him your best wishes here!
HIBBING, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say an Aurora man found dead on a snowmobile trail in Hibbing was blindfolded, marched into the woods and shot twice in the face for allegedly pursuing another man’s 17-year-old girlfriend.

The body of 33-year-old Joshua LaValley was found Sunday along the Mesabi Trail.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 18-year-old Deshon Bonnell and 20-year-old Anthony Howson were each charged Thursday with second-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery. They’re jailed in lieu of $1 million bail and are scheduled to appear in court Jan. 17.

The teenage girl faces the same counts in juvenile court. All three suspects are from Hibbing.

