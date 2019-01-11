Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career at WCCO-TV. Send him your best wishes here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Pet Guest Of The Week
(credit: Minneapolis Animal Care and Control)

Every Friday, we feature a pet in need of a forever home. This week, it’s Gigi!

So says Minneapolis Animal Care and Control, “Gigi is a very sweet pup! She was owner surrendered to us on Jan. 4, 2019; her owner was moving and unfortunately could not bring her with. Gigi already knows some basic commands, and seems very well mannered for being only 7 months old! She knows sit, and is super gentle when taking treats. She is very food motivated and is eager to please. She is also an attention seeker and absolutely loves everyone she meets!”

Click here to learn more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.