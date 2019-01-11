Every Friday, we feature a pet in need of a forever home. This week, it’s Gigi!

So says Minneapolis Animal Care and Control, “Gigi is a very sweet pup! She was owner surrendered to us on Jan. 4, 2019; her owner was moving and unfortunately could not bring her with. Gigi already knows some basic commands, and seems very well mannered for being only 7 months old! She knows sit, and is super gentle when taking treats. She is very food motivated and is eager to please. She is also an attention seeker and absolutely loves everyone she meets!”

