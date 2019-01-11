Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career at WCCO-TV. Send him your best wishes here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fridley, Minneapolis, Teen Killed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis teen who was fatally shot early Thursday evening in Fridley has been identified, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 6100 block of 5th Street Northeast at about 5:43 p.m. They arrived to find a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at Hennepin Health.

Police are still looking for a suspect, and say this shooting was likely not random.

On Friday, authorities identified the victim as 17-year-old Keimonte Raclaud White of Minneapolis.

An arrest has not been made in the case, and an investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.