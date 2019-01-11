MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis teen who was fatally shot early Thursday evening in Fridley has been identified, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 6100 block of 5th Street Northeast at about 5:43 p.m. They arrived to find a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at Hennepin Health.

Police are still looking for a suspect, and say this shooting was likely not random.

On Friday, authorities identified the victim as 17-year-old Keimonte Raclaud White of Minneapolis.

An arrest has not been made in the case, and an investigation is ongoing.