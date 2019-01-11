GORDON, Wis. (WCCO) – The Wisconsin couple who called 911 after Jayme Closs appeared on their doorstep say they immediately knew it was the teenager who’d been missing for nearly three months.

Peter and Kristin Kasinskas, of Gordon, said Friday that they’d seen Jayme’s picture “a million times” since the 13-year-old disappeared on Oct. 15, when her parents were found shot dead in their family home.

“I was in absolute shock…to see her in front of me, in my kitchen,” Peter Kasinskas said. The couple noted that Jayme looked thin and tired, “like she’s been fighting a battle for weeks.”

According to authorities, Jayme escaped a nearby cabin where she was being held by Jake Patterson, the man accused of killing her parents and abducting the teenager.

A woman walking her dog Thursday evening in Gordon encountered Jayme on a road, pleading for help. She took her to the Kasinskas’ home, knocked on the door and said: “This is Jayme Closs,” and “Call 911.”

The Kasinskas said they spoke with Jayme briefly about her captor. She gave them a name and a description of his car. In just minutes, police located Patterson’s vehicle and he was arrested without incident.

“We just made [Jayme] feel safe until the police arrived,” Peter Kasinskas said.

Police brought Jayme to a Duluth-area hospital, where she was evaluated overnight and cleared. She is expected to be reunited with her family in Barron, which is 65 miles south of Gordon, after she speaks with investigators.

Kristin Kasinskas taught Patterson, the suspect, when he was a middle school student at Northwood School in nearby Minong. She remembers him as a smart and “very quiet” student.

“Seemed like a nice kid overall,” she said.

Patterson is being held on two counts of first-degree homicide and one count of kidnapping. Authorities say he specifically targeted Jayme and took her from her home against her will.