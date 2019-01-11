MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mike Priefer is out as the Minnesota Vikings special teams coach.
After a season of multiple missed field goals and a kicker who was given the boot after a terrible early-season game against the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings have decided to part ways with Priefer.
According to WCCO’s Mike Max, Priefer will be heading to the Cleveland Browns as special teams coach.
Priefer has been with the team for 8 seasons. He was suspended from the team during the 2014 season after allegations of making anti-gay remarks. He was reinstated after missing the first two games of the 2014 season.
The Vikings agreed to donate $100,000 to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights groups after the investigation was concluded and later reached an additional settlement to avoid a lawsuit from former punter Chris Kluwe, who made the allegations.
Priefer’s contract expired earlier this week.
Hallelujah!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! He hasn’t been any good since Longwell & Kluwe left. We had a good young kicker in Carlson and he tried to change everything and he missed field goals. Goes to Oakland where they said just kick the damn ball and goes 18 for 19 on FG and hits every extra point try. Get rid of his assistant now and start over.