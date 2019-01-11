BARRON, Wis. (WCCO) – Authorities in western Wisconsin have identified the man suspected of kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald identified the suspect at a Friday morning news conference as 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson, who is being held on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping. He said that Patterson targeted Jayme and took precautions to hide his identity from authorities.

It’s not believed that Jayme or her parents had any connection to Patterson prior to the abduction on Oct. 15.

WATCH THE FULL NEWS CONFERENCE



Police arrested Patterson, of Gordon, just minutes after Jayme was found on Thursday evening. Authorities say the 13-year-old gave police a description of Patterson’s car, and they quickly located the vehicle.

Authorities say Jayme escaped her captor and was rescued after encountering a woman who was walking her dog in Gordon. The woman brought Jayme to a neighbor, who called 911.

Officers brought Jayme to a Duluth-area hospital for monitoring. She is expected to be reunited with her family on Friday.

Fitzgerald said his legs were shaking when he got the news that Jayme had been found.

“It was awesome. The stress and relief…It was awesome,” the sheriff said. “I don’t have a different word.”

The teenager was missing for 87 days. She disappeared on the morning of Oct. 15, when police were called to her home in Barron, which is about 65 miles south of Gordon. Inside, officers found her parents, 56-year-old James and 46-year-old Denise, dead with gunshot wounds.

In the days and months that followed, massive ground searches and vigils were organized and investigators were flooded with thousands of tips, none of which provided a break in the case.